Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Hold

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Enova International has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enova International will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,525. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 184,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

