Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Hold

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Docusign stock opened at $87.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -74.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. Docusign has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $98.38.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $29,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,737. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,005 shares of company stock worth $61,048,347 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 26,066.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

