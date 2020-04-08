Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Sell

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRON. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Cronos Group stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.32. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 8,873,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,063,000 after acquiring an additional 381,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 666,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 93,575 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 544,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.