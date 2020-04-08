Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) to Hold

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Petroleum Corporation is an energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of domestic oil and natural gas reserves primarily located in the San Joaquin Basin in California, the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the East Texas Basin in Texas. Berry Petroleum Corporation is based in Bakersfield, CA. “

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.58 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 276,205 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Petroleum (BRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.