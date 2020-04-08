Zacks: Brokerages Set $51.25 Price Target for Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $51.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Benefytt Technologies an industry rank of 64 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFYT opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $231.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.22. Benefytt Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

