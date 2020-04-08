Zacks: Analysts Set $11.75 Target Price for CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $11.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CEPU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 112,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 43,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

