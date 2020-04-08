WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Purchased by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. WSFS Financial comprises 2.1% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of WSFS Financial worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $46.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

