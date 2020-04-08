William Hill (LON:WMH) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the gambling company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMH. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.39) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.43 ($2.74).

Shares of WMH opened at GBX 79.90 ($1.05) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.96. William Hill has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $786.77 million and a PE ratio of -25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In related news, insider Gordon Wilson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,825.57).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

