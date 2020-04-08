William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised Hologic to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,319. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
