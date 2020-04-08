William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised Hologic to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.07.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,319. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.