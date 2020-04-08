WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given New GBX 2,000 Price Target at Peel Hunt

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.82% from the stock’s current price.

SMWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,810 ($36.96) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,705 ($35.58) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,570 ($33.81) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price (down previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17)) on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,972.50 ($25.95).

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,094 ($14.39) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,542.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,148.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. WH Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

