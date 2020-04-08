Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $28.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 398,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,340,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,848,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 951,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.