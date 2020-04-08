Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $120.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.39. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

