Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $59.87 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

