Wedbush Trims Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price to $20.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

CAKE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,299. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $697.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,938,000 after buying an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $19,504,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,310,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

