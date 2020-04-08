Warburg Research Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €79.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €79.00 ($91.86) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.21 ($93.27).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €77.26 ($89.84) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.55.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

