Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) Insider Allan Mulligan Sells 700,000 Shares

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) insider Allan Mulligan sold 700,000 shares of Walkabout Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09), for a total value of A$84,000.00 ($59,574.47).

WKT stock opened at A$0.12 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.22. Walkabout Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.11 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of A$0.45 ($0.32). The firm has a market cap of $41.90 million and a P/E ratio of -9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

About Walkabout Resources

Walkabout Resources Limited explores for and develops resource and energy assets in Tanzania, Namibia, and Northern Ireland. The company explores for coal, copper, graphite, gold, and lithium deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship project is the Lindi Jumbo graphite project situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

