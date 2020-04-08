Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) Insider Allan Mulligan Sells 700,000 Shares

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) insider Allan Mulligan sold 700,000 shares of Walkabout Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09), for a total value of A$84,000.00 ($59,574.47).
WKT stock opened at A$0.12 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.22. Walkabout Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.11 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of A$0.45 ($0.32). The firm has a market cap of $41.90 million and a P/E ratio of -9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.
