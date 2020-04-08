Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.