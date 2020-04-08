VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CSB)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $47.69.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.