VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 9th

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CSB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $47.69.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.