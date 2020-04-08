VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 9th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of CDC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.33. 51,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,497. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

