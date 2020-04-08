VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CDC)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of CDC stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.