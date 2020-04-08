VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CFO)

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

