VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 9th

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $54.36.

