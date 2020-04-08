Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.