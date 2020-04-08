Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.1% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

