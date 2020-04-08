Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,181 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,586,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,070,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,300,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

