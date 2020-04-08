United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 31.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,405 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

