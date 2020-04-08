Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

UNP stock opened at $145.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.05. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

