Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $312.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $312.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $292.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

