Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.05. 420,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,957,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

