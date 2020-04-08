Travelers Companies’ (TRV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRV. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.08. The company had a trading volume of 60,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.90. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

