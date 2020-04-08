TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Get TransAlta alerts:

NYSE TAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,384. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $461.42 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth $73,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.