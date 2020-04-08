Traders Buy Large Volume of Invesco Mortgage Capital Call Options (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,190 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 972% compared to the average daily volume of 671 call options.

In related news, insider Brian Norris acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Lyle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $321.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

