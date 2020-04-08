Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.13.
Shares of TSCO opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85.
In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $2,090,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 631.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $1,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
