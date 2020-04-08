Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.13.

Shares of TSCO opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $2,090,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 631.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 15,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $1,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

