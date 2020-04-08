Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) PT Lowered to GBX 420 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TCAP. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 375 ($4.93).

TCAP opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. Tp Icap has a 12-month low of GBX 160.25 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 425 ($5.59).

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

