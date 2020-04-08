Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.41

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.20. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 5,665,817 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.41.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

