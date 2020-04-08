Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 367 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MAA stock opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $149,018,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,958,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,577,000 after buying an additional 255,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,143,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after buying an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
