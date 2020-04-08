Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 367 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $149,018,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,958,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,577,000 after buying an additional 255,022 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,143,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after buying an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

