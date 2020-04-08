Thomas Gorman Purchases 6,316 Shares of Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) Stock

Worleyparsons Limited (ASX:WOR) insider Thomas Gorman bought 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.04 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of A$44,464.64 ($31,535.21).

Shares of ASX WOR opened at A$6.85 ($4.86) on Wednesday. Worleyparsons Limited has a 12-month low of A$4.63 ($3.28) and a 12-month high of A$16.45 ($11.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.99. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Worleyparsons’s previous Interim dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Worleyparsons’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

