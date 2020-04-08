The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
SGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 661.36 ($8.70).
LON:SGE opened at GBX 581.40 ($7.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 644.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 707.14.
About The Sage Group
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.
Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.