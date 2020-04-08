The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 640 ($8.42) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 661.36 ($8.70).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 581.40 ($7.65) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 644.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 707.14.

In other news, insider Steve Hare bought 5,000 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

