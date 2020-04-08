TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher Acquires 6,252 Shares

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 6,252 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $26,508.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,816.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, April 2nd, Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 500 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,875.00.

Shares of TFFP stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFFP. ValuEngine upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.