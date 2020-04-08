TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS (NYSE:TDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

About TELEPHONE AND DATA SYS 6.875% SR NTS

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

