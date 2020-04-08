Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $10.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,841,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,803,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,525,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 273,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 481,284 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

