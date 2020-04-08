Tap (XTP) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Tap token can now be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market cap of $51.72 million and approximately $118,690.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.41 or 0.04545503 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00067403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037093 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010293 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars.

