T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $105.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.36.

TROW traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $100.61. The company had a trading volume of 78,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

