SYSCO’s (SYY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s current price.
SYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.
Shares of SYY stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98.
In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $404,942,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,266,000 after buying an additional 866,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SYSCO by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,331,000 after buying an additional 790,922 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SYSCO
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.
