SYSCO’s (SYY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s current price.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $404,942,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,266,000 after buying an additional 866,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SYSCO by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,331,000 after buying an additional 790,922 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.