Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €90.00 by Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.38 ($102.76).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €86.96 ($101.12) on Monday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.93.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

