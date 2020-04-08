SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.73.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $149.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day moving average is $183.28. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.01, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

