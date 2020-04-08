Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $5.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $265.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

