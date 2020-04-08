Storeum (STO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,271.00

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 43.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Storeum has a market cap of $376,424.40 and $2,271.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storeum has traded down 97.9% against the US dollar. One Storeum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000495 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004852 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000293 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000171 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

About Storeum

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

