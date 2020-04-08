StorageVault Canada Inc. Buys 63,900 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 63,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$230,040.
StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 73,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$256,858.80.
StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.50. StorageVault Canada Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.
