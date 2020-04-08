StorageVault Canada Inc. Buys 63,900 Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 63,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$230,040.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 73,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$256,858.80.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.50. StorageVault Canada Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.90 and a 52 week high of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVI. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.05.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

